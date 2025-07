FAIRMONT — The Fairmont High School football program will hold the Fairmont Little Tornado Football Camp for youth players next week.

The camp will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day at Hal S. Floyd Stadium. It is open to rising third through eighth graders.

Registration is $25 and includes a camp t-shirt.

For more information, contact head coach Scott Loosemore at [email protected].