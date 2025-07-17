Team takes 2nd in state tournament, advance to Dixie Softball World Series

LUMBERTON — Pembroke’s Dixie Softball Angels (age 10-and-under) team didn’t quite reach their goal of winning the title at the state tournament held this week in their home county. But they’ll still get the reward of advancing to the Dixie Softball World Series.

Pembroke took second place and accepted a World Series bid, which runners-up sometimes earn based on how many spots are available in the tournament in a given division.

“We are incredibly proud of the team for placing runner-up in the state tournament, earning the title of district champions and now advancing to the World Series in Ruston, Louisiana,” coach Timus Locklear said. “These girls have shown unbelievable heart, grit and determination all season long.”

Pembroke won four games in the state tournament, losing only to one team as they dropped both meetings against Kinston-Lenoir.

After a 5-1 loss to Kinston-Lenoir to open the tournament on Saturday, Pembroke beat Topsail on Sunday before winning a pair of elimination games on Monday, 4-0 over Bladen County and 7-6 over Lumberton.

In a three-way tie with Hope Mills and Kinston-Lenoir with one loss each entering Tuesday’s play, Kinston-Lenoir won the draw to get a bye into the championship game. Pembroke beat Hope Mills 12-5 to advance to the championship before a 6-1 loss to Kinston-Lenoir to end the tournament.

“As a coach it has been an honor to watch them grow, not just as athletes but as teammates and leaders,” Timus Locklear said. “From early morning practice to tough battles in the heat, these players have never backed down. Their commitment, sportsmanship and love for the game are unmatched at this age level.”

A standout moment for the team came in the game against Hope Mills when Kotinya Locklear hit a grand slam, “keeping us alive in a tight game,” Timus Locklear said.

Tegan Locklear and Aunsley Locklear each made an impact in the circle for Pembroke throughout the state tournament.

“They both have been an anchor of our defense and a true game-changer on the mound,” Timus Locklear said. “Game after game they showed grace and delivered strikeouts under pressure, keeping some of the best hitters in the state off-balance. Those are the kind of players that define a team and we’ve had so many more.”

Team members include Paizlee Chavis, Carolina Harris, Maris Hunt, Hollie Leviner, Aunsley Locklear, Brensleigh Locklear, Celisia Locklear, Kotinya Locklear, Mariyah Locklear, Tegan Locklear, Toriana Locklear and Jhetta Lucas. Timus Locklear is joined on the coaching staff by Billie Locklear and Chelsey Paige Wilkes.

The team now faces a quick turnaround before the Dixie Softball World Series begins next Friday in Ruston, Louisiana.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to represent our community at the World Series stage,” Timus Locklear said. “None of this would be possible without the support of our family, fans and local sponsors believing in these young athletes. We are ready to compete, have fun and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Anyone interested in providing assistance to help the team cover travel and other costs can contact Timus Locklear at 910-610-5362.

