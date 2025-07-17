Jace Bullard hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during Thursday’s second round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Junior Division at Pinecrest Country Club.

Participants take a group photo following Thursday’s second round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Junior Division at Pinecrest Country Club. Pictured, from left, are girls winner Layten Brewer, girls runner-up Malissa Taylor, Wyatt Locklear, boys runner-up Jace Bullard, tournament organizer Jamie Locklear, boys winner Canyon Jones, Nathaniel Chavis, John Dial and Jackson Revels.

LUMBERTON — Before the grown-ups take to the course at the Robeson County Golf Championship this weekend, Wednesday and Thursday morning it was the kids’ turn.

For the first time since 2015, a junior division of the Robeson County Golf Championship was contested, with organizers opting to play the two nine-hole rounds Wednesday and Thursday morning, out of the heat and away from the crowded field of the other RCGC divisions. Participants aged 12 to 17 played Pinecrest Country Club’s front nine on Wednesday and the back nine on Thursday.

“Just giving these kids the exposure, letting them see what a tournament is like, because tournament golf is different than just coming out and playing during the week,” coach and tournament organizer Jamie Locklear said. “It’s very difficult, knowing that you’re going to post a score and it goes in the newspaper. But great attitudes and good kids, I’ve loved seeing it happen all the time.”

Canyon Jones was the victor in the boys division and Layten Brewer won the girls championship.

The 12-year-old Jones shot an 83, starting the tournament with a stellar 3-over-par 39 on Wednesday before completing his title with a back-nine 44 on Thursday.

“It feels good because this is my first tournament with coach, this is my first big tournament with them, and it’s awesome to be with the team, it’s awesome.”

“Canyon hits it a long way, but he plays other sports, which kind of helps him at a young age,” Locklear said. “I love to see him playing more tournament golf, because I think he can be very successful with it. … He’s got the right attitude for golf, doesn’t get upset when he hits a bad shot, and that’s important at a young age.”

A big highlight for Jones came Wednesday on No. 8, his first hole of the tournament with a shotgun start, when he made a 12-foot par putt.

“My putting got a lot better,” Jones said. “My putting was OK. I had a couple of drives that were OK and then my irons were on spot, they were good.”

Jones expects that winning in this event can help his confidence as he continues to play more tournament golf.

“I’ll do more tournaments and make sure all my stuff is (good), keep coming to practice and make sure all my shots are on target like I want it,” Jones said.

Jace Bullard took second in the boys division with a 90.

“It’s very fun playing with my people from Golf Academy, and tough at times, and a little bit easy (at times),” Bullard said. “But all over, we have a bunch of fun.”

Bullard said his chipping was strong during Wednesday’s nine holes, and he also had a highlight chip on the 14th hole Thursday, his last hole of the tournament.

John Dial shot 95 to finish third in the boys division. Wyatt Locklear took fourth, with NathanielChavis and Jackson Revels also participating.

Brewer, 13, shot a 100 for the tournament, with nine-hole scores of 47 on Wednesday and 53 on Friday.

“It was very fun,” Brewer said. ““I think I did better yesterday than I did today, but I just had fun overall.”

Brewer is also new to tournament golf, Locklear said.

“She started back in February, so she hasn’t been playing long. She’s starting to understand the game, but the thing is she loves it,” Locklear said.

Brewer said her best shot came on when she hit her driver “very far” on the 12th hole, a par-3 with a forced carry over water.

Malissa Taylor finished second in the girls division with a 104, saying she putted very well over the two days of the tournament.

“It means I get to see what I’m doing wrong and what I’m doing right, and whatever I can do to improve.”

Editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected].