LUMBERTON — When most of the field in the Robeson County Golf Championship was left waiting Friday under the awning of the Pinecrest Country Club pro shop during a weather delay — albeit a brief one — Jeff Wishart was already long gone after completing his opening round.

While the rest would finish later in the day with scores in the 70s and higher, Wishart’s bogey-free 5-under-par 67 held up as easily the best round of the day, giving him a four-shot lead over Ryan Bass and Jeff Slabe after the opening round of the tournament’s 45th edition. Those three players were the only ones who broke par Friday.

“I had a pretty good round,” Wishart said. “I kept in the fairway, I didn’t get in the rough. I didn’t miss but two fairways, and they were just off the edge.”

Wishart parred the first seven holes before making birdie on the par-5 eighth, then chipping in at No. 9 to turn in 2-under 34.

“It gave me a lot of good feeling, because I was worried about that, because I almost drove it out of bounds,” Wishart said of the ninth hole. “I was there in front of the green, about two feet off the front of the green and chipped it in, so I was stressed about getting up-and-down for par, but a chip-in is always good for birdie.”

He went on to make three more birdies on Nos. 11, 13 and 15, playing the par-5s in 3 under for the day and shooting 3-under 33 on the back nine.

“That 67 that Jeff shot was a great round of golf on the golf course I played, because it was tough,” Bass said. “That golf course today, 67 is a really good score.”

Wishart hopes to continue the momentum on Saturday, but he knows that, despite his four-stroke lead, he’s a long way from the finish line as he seeks his first county championship.

“I’m going to try to do the same thing, try to concentrate on one hole at a time, just hit the fairway and hopefully hit the green,” Wishart said. “I’m not the longest fellow out there but I can usually keep it in the fairway. But there’s a long way to go; a friend of mine who’s won this tournament a couple of times told me it’s a marathon and not a sprint, you’ve got to pace yourself.”

Bass, the three-time defending champion, posted a 1-under 71 after an up-and-down day, making birdie on No. 1, 5, 6, 14, 15 and 17 and bogey at No. 3, 4, 8, 10 and 16.

Like Wishart, Bass cited a chip at the par-4 ninth as a key moment, hitting to tap-in range to make par and turn in even-par 36 before shooting 1-under 35 on the second side.

“I was 30 yards from the green and chipped up to a tap-in, a foot from the hole,” Bass said. “Making that putt, that gave me some confidence. I did turn around and bogey 10, but I ended up finishing decent. … My driver let me down on a couple of holes today, and I actually got lucky to shoot what I shot. As long as my driver straightens up a little bit, I think I’m OK.”

Slabe joined Bass tied for second after a 71, featuring a front-nine 34.

“Pars win tournaments. You can’t win or lose on the first day, you can’t win or lose on the second day. Just three days of good golf will be fantastic,” Slabe said. “I had some goofy birdies that could’ve been pars, had some goofy birdies that could’ve been pars or bogeys, and I’m just happy to have had it.”

Daniel Zeng and Mike Chuchacz are tied for fourth after each shot even-par 72.

“I did something unconventional, I hit a lot of 3-woods off the tee,” said the 19-year-old Zeng, who made birdies on No. 5, 6, 11, 12 and 15. “Really, the way the course is playing right now, you just have to keep the ball in play. I think with the setup and everything, you don’t want to be in the rough around the greens. I was just trying to hit fairways and hit greens or get close to them.”

John Haskins and Scott Benton are tied for sixth at 1 over par after rounds of 73. Five players are tied for eighth at 2 over, including Jamie Locklear, Stephen Pippin, Mark Lassiter, Brad Locklear and Gary Walters.

Locklear leads Super Seniors

Two-time Super Senior Division champion Larry Lynn Locklear is in good position to add another title on Saturday after a 1-over-par 73 to open the division’s 36-hole format on Friday, leaving him three strokes ahead of Jim Steed.

Locklear closed in 1-under 35 on the back nine after shooting 38 on the outward nine.

Steed shot 2-over 38 on each side of the golf course.

Baxter Canady is third after a 78, with Donnie Beck and William Lowry tied for fourth after each shot 80.

Unlike the other RCGC divisions, the Super Senior Division concludes after Saturday’s round. The Regular and Ladies divisions join the competition on Saturday.

