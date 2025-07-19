From the fringe

Pinecrest Country Club news

Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 63, one stroke ahead of runners-up Ray Lowry and J.D. McGirt. James Locklear and Jerry Long won the first flight with a 72, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Cliff Nance and Bruce Davis. Gene Brumbles, Tiger Will and J.D. McGirt were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Roy Williamson and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Timmy Grimsley and David Johnson. Mike Graham and Lee Hunt were the winners of the second flight with Tommy Lowry and James Smith coming in second place. The third flight was won by Dan McClellan and Ronnie Duckworth with Jerry Long and James Howard Locklear coming in second place. Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear were the fourth-flight winners with Gene Brumbles and Bobby Benton coming in second place. John Haskins, Allan Caulder, Ronald Hughes and James Humphrey were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Jeff Tedder, Donald Arnette, Allen Hayes and Bentley Cox were the winners in this month’s Thursday Evening Scramble with a two-storke victory over Robert Lawson, Tom Lee, Mark Smith and Jamie Parker.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, Aug. 14 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 70, Barry Leonard 70, James Thompson 71, Butch Lennon 72, Mark Smith 72, Kevin Davis 72, Gary Wallshock 72, Donald Arnette 73, Tommy Davis 73, Tom Lee 73, Robert Lawson 73, Atlas Warwick 75, Robert Clyburn 75, Tim Moore 75, Bert Thomas 75, Andy Andrews 76, Gavin Locklear 76, Cliff Nance 77, Bob Antone 78, David Miller 78, Jared Parker 78 and Tim Rice 78.

