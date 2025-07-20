Wishart, Bass in contention entering final round

Mike Chuchacz chips on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Jeff Slabe hits his approach on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

David Lowery Jr. hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Stephen Pippin hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

John Haskins putts on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Jamie Locklear reacts after leaving a putt short on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Ryan Bass hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Jeff Wishart hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Scott Benton was 5 over par through three holes to start the Robeson County Golf Championship on Friday.

A day later, he’s got the best score of anyone.

After rebounding from the tough start for an opening-round 73, Benton fired a 5-under 67 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Jeff Wishart in the Championship Division heading into Sunday’s final round.

Benton sits at a 4-under total of 140, with Wishart at 3 under and Ryan Bass at 1 under; those are the only three players under par.

Saturday’s strong play, with seven birdies on the scorecard, came after Benton, long one of Robeson County’s best golfers, was inspired by watching the world’s best earlier in the day on television.

“I kind of got a little swing thought watching The Open this morning, how smooth they were swinging on the first tee, and I said, well maybe that works better than swinging at it like a gorilla,” Benton said. “So I kind of did that all day and worked pretty good, it’s amazing. I hit the ball pretty solid most of the day, putted pretty solid, and just didn’t make any mistakes.”

SCORES AND TEE TIMES

Benton made birdies on No. 2, 6 and 8. He made bogey on both the ninth and 10th hole, but rebounded with birdies on No. 11 and 12, then added another on the par-5 15th.

Then, on the finishing hole, Benton chipped in to cap off his round.

“That was very nice,” Benton said. “I was trying my best just to get it inside five feet, where I could hopefully (make the putt), and it went in the hole. It was good, it was very nice, good ending to the round.”

Benton’s position as the 36-hole leader, in the 54-hole Championship Division, seemed unlikely when he walked off the third green on Friday, sitting at 5 over par after making a quadruple bogey on the par-4. But he is 9 under par in the 33 holes since.

“I just kind of said, it’s over, nothing you can do; I didn’t get mad or anything about it, I just started trying to play,” Benton said. “It freed me up and I’ve been playing a little bit better since.”

Benton is a four-time RCGC champion, but hasn’t won the event since claiming three straight titles from 1990-92.

Wishart, who entered the day as the leader after a first-round 67, shot a 2-over 74 on Saturday, leaving him one stroke behind Benton.

“That’s all I could ask for before the tournament started, to have a chance,” Wishart said. “I’m still a little disappointed today; I didn’t hit it good and I didn’t putt good at all. But that’s golf. So we’ll have to regroup and see what happens tomorrow.”

Wishart made birdies on the par-5 eighth and 15th holes; he bogeyed Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 18.

“I guess I hung in there most of the day, except I got myself in a hole early,” Wishart said. “Hopefully I can concentrate on the first few holes tomorrow.”

A longtime RCGC competitor, Wishart seeks his first title in the event, though he has won the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament seven times.

SCORES AND TEE TIMES

Bass, the three-time defending champion who has won the tournament in five of the last six years, is lurking at 1 under par, three strokes behind Benton, after an even-par round of 72 Saturday.

“Every time I made a birdie, I made a bogey right behind it,” Bass said. “Short game, I kind of struggled a little bit, off and on, and I hit some good shots and bad shots.”

Bass birdied Pinecrest’s four par-5s, Nos. 6, 8, 11 and 15. He made bogeys on No. 7, 9, 10 and 16.

While Bass has been quite successful in closing out the RCGC title in recent years, he knows that the two players ahead of him also have plenty of experience with the pressure of trying to win in tournament golf.

“They’ve been here, but especially Scott, Scott’s been here before plenty of times, so I feel like they’ve got experience just as much as me,” Bass said. “I’m just trying to focus on me and trying to play a good game, and hopefully I’m somewhere around the lead tomorrow.”

Jamie Locklear shot even-par 72 Saturday to post a 2-over-par total, six behind Benton, and will round out the final foursome at 12:48 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Landon Lowry shot 72 after a Friday 75 and sits tied for fifth at 3 over par, alongside a pair of past champions in Stephen Pippin and Brad Locklear, who each shot 1-over 73 on Saturday.

Daniel Zeng is eighth at 4 over, following up an opening-round 72 with a 76 on Saturday. John Haskins, who shot 76 Saturday, and Mike Chuchacz, with 77, are tied for ninth at 5 over par.

Jeff Slabe, who was tied for second after an opening-round 71, shot 80 on Saturday and is currently tied for 12th.

Jesse Pittman posted a 17-stroke improvement, following Friday’s 91 with a 2-over-par 74 in Saturday’s round.

Editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected].