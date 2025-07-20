Kara Locklear tees off on the 17th hole during Saturday’s round in the Ladies Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Toni Blackwell watches her approach on the 16th hole during Saturday’s round in the Ladies Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Adrian Lowery celebrates after making a putt on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round in the Regular Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Ben Collins hits his approach on the 17th hole during Saturday’s round in the Regular Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Lonail Locklear tees off on the 17th hole during Saturday’s round in the Regular Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Jim Steed putts on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round in the Super Senior Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

William Lowry tees off on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round in the Super Senior Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Dean Hunt tees off on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round in the Super Senior Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Baxter Canady tees off on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round in the Super Senior Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Hannah Luckett tees off on the 17th hole during Saturday’s round in the Ladies Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Justin Branch hits his approach on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round in the Regular Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Larry Lynn Locklear winning a trophy for his golf performance on the third weekend of July has just about become an annual tradition.

Locklear won the Robeson County Golf Championship’s Super Senior Division title for the third time in the last four years on Saturday, with a 1-under-par 71 in the division’s final round to post an even-par total of 144 and claim the title by 11 strokes over Baxter Canady, Ray Lowry and Donnie Beck.

“I love this tournament,” Locklear said. “There’s a lot of stress on you, and the heat is extra added stress. These guys have done a fine job with these fairways and have got this course in great shape. It’s very good and I love playing in it.”

Locklear bogeyed the first three holes on Saturday, but hit his second shot at the par-5 sixth to five feet and made the eagle putt.

“That was a good momentum shift when I made that eagle,” he said. “I hadn’t putted good all weekend, but I did start putting pretty good.”

SCORES AND TEE TIMES

He bogeyed the seventh and ninth holes, sandwiching an eighth-hole birdie, to turn in 2-over 38, and added a bogey at the 10th. But Locklear birdied four of the next five holes — No. 11, 13, 14 and 15 — and parred the last three to post his under-par score.

Locklear also won the Super Senior title in 2022 and 2023.

Lowry, the 2024 Super Senior winner, shot 74 on Saturday to rebound from Friday’s 81 and earn a share of second. Beck improved by five strokes, from 80 on Friday to 75 on Saturday, to join him, while Baxter Canady shot 77 on Saturday to also finish at an 11-over-par total of 155.

William Lowry finished fifth after a Saturday 82.

Jim Steed, who was second after Friday’s round, faded with a final-round 90 to finish eighth.

Branch, Tyson, Hunt share Regular Division lead

On a day when seemingly everyone struggled across the Regular Division field — even the leaders said they didn’t play all that great — it was Justin Branch, Ryan Tyson and Kalem Hunt who matched each other to post the division’s low score with 4-over-par 76.

Lonail Locklear and Ben Collins each sit one shot back after shooting 77.

Branch made birdie at the par-5 sixth, with bogeys on No. 3, 7, 9 and 14.

“I started out great, it went haywall towards the end of the first nine, then it got a little bit better, then it got worse again,” Branch said. “I haven’t been playing too good up to this point, but I came out here and played pretty good today, so hopefully I can carry that same energy into tomorrow and hope for the best.”

Tyson and Hunt were each in the final group of the day. Tyson did not make a birdie, but was able to grind out 14 pars in his round of 76.

“It was a struggle,” said Tyson, who made bogeys on No. 2, 7, 9 and 13. “I had a lot of pars, and I had a couple of bogeys. I saved a lot of pars with chipping. … I’m happy the way I played, because I haven’t been playing much. I felt good finishing so hopefully I can carry that into tomorrow and play better.”

Hunt made birdie at holes No. 4 and 6. He also considered a bogey save on the fifth hole a key moment, after driving his ball out of bounds and hitting his approach to two feet to minimize the damage.

“(Tomorrow I need to) hit fairways, and putt better for sure,” Hunt said.

SCORES AND TEE TIMES

Lonail Locklear last won the Regular Division title in 2014, but is a five-time Senior Division champ; he was shot a back-and-forth 37 on the front nine, with birdies on No. 4, 6, and 8 and bogeys on No. 1, 3, 5 and 9, before making four bogeys on the back nine.

“That rough is just tough,” said Lonail Locklear, the brother of Super Senior Division winner Larry Lynn Locklear. “Tomorrow, I’ll be at the end, so they’re going to have to play tomorrow. … I feel pretty good where I’m at in the tournament right now, looking at those scores. I’ve got a chance.”

Collins made two double bogeys early in the round but “settled in” to stay around the 5-over mark, where he finished, for the rest of the round.

“I drove the ball really well today and I got a lot of birdie looks, especially the end of the round, the back nine,” Collins said. “I feel like I can come out tomorrow comfortable and hopefully be in good shape.”

Dawson Brooks sits sixth after shooting 78 on Saturday, with Stephen Blackwell and Brook Gehrke tied for seventh at 79.

Three-time division champion Brian Haymore is tied for 13th after an 83.

Luckett atop Ladies Division

Hannah Luckett’s day job may be coaching golf, as the head coach at UNC Pembroke, but every now and then she plays a competitive event, too.

Luckett holds the lead through 18 holes in the RCGC Ladies Division after a 4-over-par 76 on Saturday.

“It should’ve been a lot better round. I had a couple of good holes and struggled with my putting today,” Luckett said. “So eliminating those three-putts tomorrow, I’ll be right where I should be, even par or under.”

Luckett’s round began with a tap-in birdie at the first; after double bogey at No. 4, she made birdie on No. 6 and made a couple more over the rest of the round.

Luckett holds a four-stroke lead over Toni Blackwell — who she formerly coached at UNCP — after Blackwell shot 80.

“Toni is a great player; I was glad that she decided to play again this year, so it was great catching up with her and we had a lot of fun out there today, competing against each other for the first time.”

Pandora Carter sits third after a round of 98.

