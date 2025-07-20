Pandora Carter tees off on the second hole during Sunday’s round in the Ladies Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Toni Blackwell putts on the third hole during Sunday’s round in the Ladies Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Dawson Brooks tees off on the second hole during Sunday’s round in the Regular Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Kalem Hunt tees off on the second hole during Sunday’s round in the Regular Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Lonail Locklear tees off on the second hole during Sunday’s round in the Regular Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The division winners from the Robeson County Golf Championship take a photo during Sunday’s trophy presentation following play at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Pictured, from left, are Ladies Division winner Hannah Luckett, Super Senior Division winner Larry Lynn Locklear, Championship Division winner Scott Benton and Regular Division winner Ryan Tyson.

Larry Lynn Locklear putts on the 17th hole during Saturday’s round in the Super Senior Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Hannah Luckett tees off on the third hole during Sunday’s round in the Ladies Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Luckett won the division title.

LUMBERTON — Ryan Tyson didn’t make any birdies on Saturday. So he was due for some on Sunday.

Tyson made five of them in a 3-over-par 75, beating Lonail Locklear by three strokes to win the Robeson County Golf Championship’s Regular Division.

“I had a better day,” Tyson said. “It started off bad. … I had five birdies today; I didn’t have none yesterday, so I’m excited about that. But I played good when I needed to. I still had a few bad holes. The front was a struggle, but I got through it.”

Tyson made double-bogey at No. 2 and bogeys on No. 3, 6 and 9, but made birdies at No. 4, 5 and 8. On the back nine, be birdied No. 13 and 15 and bogeyed No. 14 and 18.

Tyson earned his first RCGC division title after finishing sixth last year.

“I definitely wanted to win one, because I’ve never won one, so it was a goal,” Tyson said. “I’m glad I won one; next year maybe I’ll play from the blue (tees in the Championship Division).”

Tyson finished with a 7-over-par total of 151 after a 4-over 76 on Saturday.

Lonail Locklear shot 77 in both rounds to finish three strokes back at 154.

Kalem Hunt, who shared the first-round lead with Tyson and Justin Branch, tied for third at 155 after shooting 79 on Sunday; Dawson Brooks shot 77 Sunday to join Hunt at 155 in a tie for third.

Branch, who began the final round tied for the lead, faded with an 85.

Brian Haymore, the division winner in 2020, 2021 and 2024, won the first flight after a 10-stroke improvement Sunday, following Saturday’s 83 with a 73 to finish with a total of 156. Marcus White, who also had a big improvement from 83 to 75, finished second at 158; Jody Allen was third at 159 after 77 on Sunday.

Gavin Locklear was the second-flight winner at 170 after improving from 90 on Saturday to 80 on Sunday. Greg Lane, with a 12-shot turnaround from 93 to 81, was second at 174, while Francis Kozab shot 88 Sunday to finish third at 175.

Luckett wins Ladies Division title

Hannah Luckett doesn’t get to play competitive golf much these days, spending most of her time on the coaching side leading the UNC Pembroke program.

That made it all the more fun for Luckett as she won the RCGC Ladies Division title.

Luckett shot 1-over 73 on Sunday to finish 13 strokes ahead of Toni Blackwell.

“It was great to get back in competitive mode,” Luckett said. “It’s been a few years; the last time I played in this tournament was a few years ago, and that’s probably the last time I teed up my own ball for competition. … I had a lot of fun, and hopefully in the coming years some more women decide that they want to give it a shot and come out here and participate in the event as well.”

Luckett, who also won the title in 2022, made bogeys on No. 2 and 4, but rebounded with birdies on No. 6 and 8. She bogeyed the 13th and made eight pars on the back nine.

“I had a few nice par saves,” Luckett said. “My driver got me in some trouble today, but I was able to scramble and get some nice pars in.”

Luckett finished at 5-over 149 after shooting 76 in Saturday’s round.

Blackwell shot 82 Sunday to finish at 162, with Pandora Carter finishing third at 186 after a final-round 88.

Locklear wins Super Senior title again

Larry Lynn Locklear winning a trophy for his golf performance on the third weekend of July has just about become an annual tradition.

Locklear won the Robeson County Golf Championship’s Super Senior Division title for the third time in the last four years on Saturday, with a 1-under-par 71 in the division’s final round to post an even-par total of 144 and claim the title by 11 strokes over Baxter Canady, Ray Lowry and Donnie Beck.

“I love this tournament,” Locklear said. “There’s a lot of stress on you, and the heat is extra added stress. These guys have done a fine job with these fairways and have got this course in great shape. It’s very good and I love playing in it.”

Locklear bogeyed the first three holes on Saturday, but hit his second shot at the par-5 sixth to five feet and made the eagle putt.

“That was a good momentum shift when I made that eagle,” he said. “I hadn’t putted good all weekend, but I did start putting pretty good.”

He bogeyed the seventh and ninth holes, sandwiching an eighth-hole birdie, to turn in 2-over 38, and added a bogey at the 10th. But Locklear birdied four of the next five holes — No. 11, 13, 14 and 15 — and parred the last three to post his under-par score.

Locklear also won the Super Senior title in 2022 and 2023.

Lowry, the 2024 Super Senior winner, shot 74 on Saturday to rebound from Friday’s 81 and earn a share of second. Beck improved by five strokes, from 80 on Friday to 75 on Saturday, to join him, while Baxter Canady shot 77 on Saturday to also finish at an 11-over-par total of 155.

William Lowry finished fifth after a Saturday 82.

Jim Steed, who was second after Friday’s round, faded with a final-round 90 to finish eighth.

