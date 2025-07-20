Pinecrest Country Club head professional Dwight Gane, right, offers a toast to George Allen, a club employee who died last year, during the trophy presentation following the Robeson County Golf Championship Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Scott Benton takes a sip of Coors from the trophy after winning the Robeson County Golf Championship for the fifth time Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Brad Locklear tees off on the second hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Landon Lowry tees off on the second hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Stephen Pippin chips on the first hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Daniel Zeng tees off on the fourth hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

John Haskins tees off on the fourth hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Logan Locklear tees off on the third hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Jamie Locklear hits his approach on the fourth hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Ryan Bass watches his ball come down near the hole on the fourth hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Scott Benton tees off on the eighth hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Ryan Bass watches after hitting his approach from under a tree on the 14th hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Jeff Wishart putts on the 13th hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Scott Benton putts on the 18th hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Jeff Slabe tees off on the third hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Jeff Wishart tees off on the seventh hole during Sunday’s round of the Championship Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — When Scott Benton won his fourth Robeson County Golf Championship in 1992, the summer he turned 24, it must have seemed like more wins through his 20s and 30s were inevitable.

He’s maintained his game as one of Robeson County’s best players, year in and year out. But his RCGC experience for the next three-plus decades turned into a recurring theme of close calls and near misses.

Sunday, 33 years after his last win in the tournament, it was finally his time again — this time as a man set to turn 57 in the coming days.

Benton shot an even-par 72, overcoming a tough start to come from behind and win the Championship Division title for the fifth time. The tournament’s youngest champion, when he won his first title in 1987 at age 18, he’s also now the oldest.

“It’s been a long time,” Benton said. “I’ve come in second so many times. It’s sweet to win, it really is; it’s a sweet win for me.”

Benton, with a 4-under-par total of 212, won by three strokes over Jeff Wishart. Jeff Slabe, who shot 7-under 65 on Sunday, finished third overall at even par and won the first flight. Three-time defending champion Ryan Bass shot finished fourth at a 1-over-par total.

Benton overcame a big number for the second time in the tournament en route to victory. Friday, he made a quadruple-bogey at the par-4 third hole; Sunday, he made triple-bogey at the par-4 fourth. After hitting his tee shot out of bounds, Benton hit his third shot to the left pine straw, missed his fourth long of the green, chipped on with his fifth and two-putted.

Benton had also made bogey at the first and second holes, failing to get up-and-down after missing the green on each. The 5-over start through four holes left Benton, who entered the day with a one-stroke lead, trailing Wishart by four strokes.

“I guess after that, it kind of frees you up or something,” Benton said. “Because you’re like, I can’t get no worse than what I’ve already done. So I just went back to playing good again, went back to hitting the ball. My swing thought that I had Saturday, I was trying to find it, and I did, and started hitting some good shots. I just tried to hit it forward, in the fairway, and it started working out.”

Benton did not make another bogey in the tournament, with five birdies in the final 14 holes to get back to even par for the round.

Wishart made double-bogey at the fifth hole, but made birdies at the two front-nine par-5s, No. 6 and 8, and carried a two-stroke lead at the turn at 3 under. Benton was 1 under overall after he also birdied the sixth and eighth; Bass was at 1 under before a double bogey at the ninth.

The tournament permanently swung in Benton’s direction over the first four holes of the back nine. Benton got up-and-down with a good chip on the par-3 10th, while Wishart missed a four-foot par putt; Benton got up-and-down again at the 11th to birdie the par-5, while Wishart again missed a short putt, this time for birdie, leaving both at a 2-under total.

Then, on the 13th, Benton hit his approach to eight feet and converted the birdie putt; Wishart’s tee shot landed in an area of roots, leading to an approach over the green and a missed eight-foot par putt. The two-shot swing gave Benton a two-stroke lead.

“I wasn’t even aware of it; I try not to keep up with the scores, because I get bogged down into that, so I try to just play,” Benton said. “But yeah, that was a great birdie on 13. I had it dead in the hole on 12 … and I left it one rotation short of going in the hole, and the next hole I was like, man, let’s get this to the hole, and it was dead center, it was perfect. It was a good birdie.

“I thought I hit a really good drive on 13, I didn’t even bother looking at it, I picked up the tee and I said it’s good, everybody said it’s good, but somehow it found the roots over there on the tree,” Wishart said. “I almost broke my wrist trying to hit it up there on the green and I hit it long and then couldn’t get up-and-down. So I made bogey there and he made a good birdie. I’m not upset about that, because you get good breaks and you get bad breaks in golf. But what upsets me is the two short putts I missed; that’s on me, I shouldn’t have done that.”

After Wishart bogeyed the 14th to fall three strokes behind, Benton got a good break at the 15th, as he and Wishart both made birdie at the par-5.

“I hit it left, I was in a hole, I had to punch out, and my punch out, instead of going low, it hit the ground in front of me and it went through the limbs out into the fairway,” Benton said. “I was lucky as crap. I hit a great little wedge in there and hit a great putt right in the hole.”

A Wishart birdie at the 17th pulled him within two; Benton finished with pars on the final three holes to seal the win, while Wishart made an eight-foot bogey putt on the final hole to remain in second place alone.

With Benton’s fifth win — adding to titles in 1987, 1990, 1991 and 1992 — he becomes the fourth player with five or more RCGC titles, joining Kyle Covington (nine), Ryan Bass (six) and Dyrck Fanning (five).

While Benton returned to the top of the RCGC leaderboard, Wishart — who was also bidding to become the tournament’s oldest winner — was content with his performance in finishing runner-up to his “good friend.” His week included a 5-under 67 on Friday before twin 74s in the final two rounds.

“I’m getting old, so I ain’t got too many tournaments left in me as far as championship division,” Wishart said. “I can’t help what could have been if I had made a couple of four-foot putts, but that’s golf. Scott gave me a little bit of room on the front (nine) when he triple-bogeyed. I gave it back to him on the next hole when I double-bogeyed. … (The 10th and 11th) holes kind of cost me a little bit.”

Out well ahead of the leaders, Slabe made eight birdies and one bogey in his round of 65, which matches the low single-round score in tournament history. It was also the lowest round of Slabe’s career.

“I could finally make a putt. That’s it,” Slabe said. “We had a good time.”

Slabe was second after the first round with a 1-under 71, but shot 80 on Saturday to seemingly fall out of contention. But he worked his way all the way back to within four strokes of the winning score with Sunday’s stellar round.

“I will take whatever I can do,” Slabe said. “Because yesterday was a rough round, and to be able to come back and play a good round, my best round ever, I’m very happy that things went the way they did.”

Bass’ RCGC winning streak came to an end as he made four birdies and four bogeys plus the double-bogey at the ninth to shoot a final-round 74.

Landon Lowry finished fifth at 3 over par after a final-round 72. Stephen Pippin shot 73 to finish sixth at 4 over, Brad Locklear was seventh at 5 over after a 74 and Jamie Locklear, who played in the final foursome with Benton, Wishart and Bass, shot 76 to finish tied for eighth at 6 over.

Greg Powell also tied for eighth overall and took second in the first flight after a 2-under 70 in the final round. Richie Chmura was third in the first flight with a final-round 72.

Jesse Pittman won the second flight. The Lumberton High School golfer shot 80 on Sunday following a 17-stroke pickup from the first to the second round, shooting 91 on Friday and 74 Saturday, and finished with a total of 245. Ryan Hundley made nearly as large of a turnaround on Sunday, shooting 75 after a Saturday 91, and finished second in the flight at 246. Grayson Locklear took third at 247 after a final-round 82.

At the tournament’s completion, Pinecrest head pro Dwight Gane offered a toast to George Allen, a club employee who died last year and was instrumental in running the tournament for many years. Gane and Benton also each expressed thanks to Dial Insurance Agency for sponsoring the tournament.

