FARGO, N.D. — Lumberton High School rising sophomore Aaron Ellison earned All-American honors by placing eighth in the 150-pound 16U Greco-Roman tournament at USA Wrestling Junior Nationals last week in Fargo, North Dakota.

Ellison competed in 10 Greco-Roman matches, winning seven, while also competing in six matches in the Freestyle tournament, winning four.

Ellison won his first two Greco-Roman tournament matches, pinning Landon Lockhart of Colorado in and Grady Nicklay of Wisconsin, both in less than one minute. After losing a 6-0 decision against Oklahoma’s Diesel Pedersen, Elllison won his next five matches in the consolation bracket.

That stretch included four straight wins by technical fall, over Carter Cox of Texas, Peyton Hornsby of Indiana, Quinn Livingston of Oklahoma and David A. Burchett of Colorado, before winning by disqualification against Murphy Randolph of Kansas.

Ellison lost by technical fall in the consolation sub-semis against Arizona’s Marcus Kilgore, then lost narrowly in an 11-10 decision against Ohio’s Tommy Rowlands in the seventh-place match.

In the freestyle tournament, Ellison won his first two matches by technical fall, against Caden Swinford of Alabama and Colten Pollock of Ohio. After a loss to Minnesota’s Kadin Martin by 5-2 decision, Ellison won two consolation matches, with a technical fall win over Ryder Richert of New York and a win by 13-8 decision over Cohen Long of Indiana, to reach the consolation round of 16. He was eliminated in that round with a loss to Andrew Moro of Ohio.

Ellison previously earned All-American honors after finishing fourth in the freshman 138-pound weight class at the National High School Coaches Association Nationals in April in Virginia Beach.

He finished fourth in the 144-pound 4A state tournament during the high school season, going 51-4 and earning an honorable-mention All-State selection from HighSchoolOT.