PEMBROKE — A solid ending to the 2024 campaign for the UNC Pembroke football team paid dividends when the Braves were picked to finish first with the release of the Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Black & Gold picked up four first-place votes and a total of 32 points in Wednesday’s release, and are tied with North Greenville who also earned 32 points and three first-place votes. Shorter was picked to finish third with 26 total points.

The Braves play at North Greenville on Oct. 18.

The preseason coaches poll is voted on by each head coach in the league and coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.

It will be the first time in 51 years that Conference Carolinas has sponsored football. The conference championship game will be played on Saturday, November 15 and will be hosted by the regular-season champion.

UNCP finished the 2024 season with a 6-5 record and a 6-3 record in the Mountain East Conference. The Braves won their final four games of the season.

The Braves will officially begin the 2025 season on August 30 when they travel to face Wingate at 6 p.m. inside the Irwin Belk Complex. The Black & Gold will play their first conference game on September 20 when they host Ferrum for Education and Service Day. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.