PEMBROKE — Six home games against Conference Carolinas foes, as well as matchups with region powerhouses North Georgia, Lenoir-Rhyne, and Wingate highlight the 16-game UNC Pembroke soccer schedule that was released on Thursday by head coach Lars Andersson.

The Black & Gold will kick off the exhibition portion of the schedule on August 23 with a scrimmage against the UNC Chapel Hill club team at a location that is yet to be determined. The Braves will then travel to Catawba for a scrimmage on August 30, with kickoff set for 5 p.m.

UNCP will officially open up their season on Sept. 6 when they welcome former Peach Belt Conference rival North Georgia to LREMC Stadium. The Black & Gold will then hit the road to Hickory on Sept. 10 for its first away match against Lenoir-Rhyne.

In addition to North Georgia and Lenoir-Rhyne, the Braves will also host Wingate on Oct. 15 to wrap up its non-conference schedule. Admission to 2025 home games is free.

The Black & Gold will look to reclaim the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship once again after falling in the semifinals last season. Dates and location for the Conference Carolinas Tournament have not been released yet.

The first four rounds of the NCAA Championships are scheduled for Nov. 21 through Dec. 6 at select campus sites, while the NCAA Division II Final Four is scheduled for Dec. 11 & 13 and will be hosted at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., home of the USL Championship’s Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

UNCP 2025 soccer schedule

Sept. 6 — North Georgia

Sept. 10 — at Lenoir-Rhyne

Sept. 13 — at Converse*

Sept. 17 — Ferrum*

Sept. 20 — at Mount Olive*

Sept. 23 — at Barton*

Sept. 27 — at Emmanuel*

Oct. 4 — Chowan*

Oct. 7 — Francis Marion*

Oct. 10 — at Ferrum*

Oct. 15 — Wingate

Oct. 18 — Belmont Abbey*

Oct. 21 — at Chowan*

Oct. 25 — Mount Olive*

Oct. 28 — at Francis Marion*

Nov. 1 — at Barton*

Nov. 5-16 — Conference Carolinas Tournament