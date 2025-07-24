ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Former UNC Pembroke standout and current UNCP assistant coach, Scott Joll, was selected by the Hammers with the 2nd pick in Round 8 of the Champions League of American Wrestling (CLAW) inaugural draft. The draft took place at Harrah’s Atlantic City on July 21-22, marking Joll’s entry into the first-ever professional dual wrestling league.

Joll is slated to compete at 184 pounds under CLAW’s high-energy ‘ClawStyle’ format. The six-team, dual-meet league kicks off its first season Oct. 3-5 in State College, Pennsylvania. Teams will face off in regular-season duals leading up to the league championship, Super Dual One, on Nov. 29 in Pittsburgh.

The Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania native wrestled four seasons at West Virginia University, earning Academic All-Big 12 honors each year and Scholar All-American recognition as a sophomore. He finished his collegiate career at WVU with a 50-45 record and was ranked 28th in Division I at 174 pounds during his senior season. Joll then transferred to UNC Pembroke as a graduate student, where he tallied a 32-1 record at 174 pounds. He finished third at the NCAA Division-II Championships and earned Division II’s Most Dominant Wrestler and Most Falls awards. Joll would also take home the prestigious Schalles Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate pinner across Divisions I-III after recording 21 falls in 35 matches and becoming the first non-Division-I wrestler to earn the award since 2005.

Joll joined the UNCP wrestling coaching staff prior to the 2024-25 season, and after earning his MBA from UNC Pembroke earlier this year will return for his second season in 2025-26.