Local hoops talents showcased in East-West Game

GREENSBORO — Two of Robeson County’s best basketball players got the chance to see how they stacked up against some of the state’s best on Monday.

Lumberton’s Jaiden Shephard and Fairmont’s Taniya Simms, who each graduated in May, got to play one more game at the high school level as each participated the East-West All-Star Game, a longstanding showcase of the state’s best put on by the North Carolina Coaches Association.

“It was a great experience to meet good players from all across North Carolina,” Shephard said. “For them to display their talent and to meet great coaches, it was all a good experience that I was able to witness.”

The game took place at the Novant Health Fieldhouse, the home court of the NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm and part of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The chance to play on a professional court in front of a big crowd was all part of the enjoyment for Shephard.

“It was eye-opening. It was a good atmosphere, a good crowd, good vibes,” Shephard said. “There’s a lot of people there that came out to support the players that came out to play, I really enjoyed it.”

Shephard started for the East All-Stars and scored five points with five rebounds in 21 minutes, going 2-for-8 from the floor.

The East team won 98-83, with Swansboro’s Jermaine Cunningham earning MVP honors after scoring a team-high 17 points with seven rebounds. The East outscored the West in every quarter and led 45-39 at halftime.

Shephard said he was able to build a quick camaraderie with his East teammates.

“It was cool … I didn’t really know too many people when I looked at the roster, but as soon as I got around them it became like a brotherhood, and we’re keeping in contact (after the game),” Shephard said.

For Shephard, who is signed to play collegiately at Wake Tech, the game provided a chance to see what kind of competition he might face on an everyday basis at the college level.

“It just gave me an idea of what the next level is going to be, going against the top level high school guys that I went against the past week, it just shows me that there’s going to be a bigger step in college,” Shephard said.

In the girls game, Simms scored five points with five rebounds in 18 minutes of action, going 2-for-6 from the floor. Attempts to reach her for this story were unsuccessful.

The East team won 97-85 after it led 52-42 at halftime. Jasmine Nivar of Apex Friendship scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and three assists, going 10-for-14 from the field, to earn MVP honors.

Shephard and Simms became the eighth and ninth Robeson County basketball players to play in the East-West All-Star Game within the last five seasons. They join Lumberton’s Charlie Miller and Matt Locklear and St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger in 2021; St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum in 2022; and Lumberton’s J.B. Brockington and Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis and Natalie Evington in 2023.

Shephard and Simms each earned East-West selections after senior seasons in which they won Robeson County Player of the Year recognition from The Robesonian.

Shephard averaged 19.6 points per game and 15.5 rebounds per contest, the best rebounding average in the state, along with 3.7 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. He compiled double-doubles in 26 of Lumberton’s 30 games including a 41-point, 25-rebound performance on Feb. 14 at Purnell Swett, helping the Pirates to a runner-up United-8 Conference finish, the Robeson County Shootout title and a third-round 4A state playoff run.

Simms averaged 14.1 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game, with 19 double-figure scoring performances, 22 double-figure rebounding games and a 10-block performance in the Feb. 28 second-round state-playoff game against SouthWest Edgcombe. Simms helped lead Fairmont to its third straight 24-win season, matching a school record, with a Southeastern Athletic Conference outright title; the Golden Tornadoes were the No. 1 seed in the 2A state playoffs and reached the fourth round.

