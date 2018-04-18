2 take guilty plea in PNC bank heist

Robeson County Kenneth Sealey, Robeson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Erich Hackney and a Robeson County sheriff’s deputy leave on Wednesday the Terry Sanford Federal building in Raleigh where four people arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 23 armed robbery of the PNC Bank were in court today. Robeson County Kenneth Sealey, Robeson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Erich Hackney and a Robeson County sheriff’s deputy leave on Wednesday the Terry Sanford Federal building in Raleigh where four people arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 23 armed robbery of the PNC Bank were in court today. Rashad Young Rashad Young Jeramie Vaughn Jeramie Vaughn

RALEIGH — Two people arrested and charged with the armed robbery of the PNC Bank in Lumberton pleaded guilty today to that crime.

Rashad Donavan Young, 26, of 421 W. Lewis St. in Whiteville, and Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 29, of Bitmore Road, entered guilty pleas during a hearing at the Terry Sanford Federal Building. The pleas were part of a plea deal, the details of which were not revealed. Both will be sentenced at a later date.

Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson, 26, of Golf Course Road in Whiteville, and Daquan Pridgen, 26, of Memory Twin Circle in Whiteville, pleaded not guilty to charges related to the Jan. 23 robbery of the Lumberton bank. Both men also said they are not happy with their attorneys and requested new representation.

Young was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm.

Vaughn was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of second-degree kidnapping; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Robinson is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder; five counts of kidnapping; six counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle; and one count each of robbery with a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges against Pridgen are not known at this time.

The bank robbery saga began about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23 when four people disguised in masks, gloves and glasses, robbed the bank at 700 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. The robbers were seen coming out of the bank by Lumberton police officers and a high-speed chase ensued during which gunfire was exchanged. The chase ended when the gray Saturn the robbers were in wrecked in Columbus County. The robbers then fled into woods.

That set off a manhunt that involved mulitiple law enforcement agencies and which last more than a week.

Annick Joseph

