Bladen County drug roundup bags 4 from Robeson

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four Robeson County residents are among nine people arrested as the result of an undercover narcotics operation in Bladen County that included local lawmen.

James McVicker, Bladen County sheriff, said the arrests on Tuesday followed a “three-month investigation and numerous controlled purchases of illegal narcotics in the Tar Heel area of Bladen County,” and involved his office, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton policet, Fayetteville police, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security, and North Carolina Probation and Parole.

“Working with these other agencies helps everyone because we can share intelligence and manpower. This use of resources is what is often referred to as a force multiplier. When agencies bond together we are able to make a difference,” Sheriff McVicker said.

Burnis Wilkin, the sheriff-elect in Robeson County, as part of his campaign promised a multi-agency drug task force that would enable the Robeson and Bladen departments to work together. McVicker endorsed Wilkins in the race.

The Robeson County residents arrested were Anthony Baker, 39, of Pembroke; Timothy Brock, 20, of Lumberton; Kristofer Kolar, 25, of Lumberton; and Pedro Sanchez, aka Gregorio Hernandez Severiano, 47, of Lumberton.

Baker was charged with sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and manufacturing marijuana. He was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

Brock was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, and manufacturing cocaine. He was jailed under a $50,000 bond.

Kolar was charged with sell/deliver of a schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II, and manufacturing schedule II. Kolar was jailed under a $15,000 bond.

Sanchez was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, and manufacturing cocaine. He was jailed under a $50,000 bond.

Also arrested were Willie West, 35, of Fayetteville; Eddie Wright, 25, of Fayetteville; Christopher Mason, 27, of Fayetteville; William Carter, 22, of Fayetteville; and James Johnson, 32, of Clarkton.

West was charged with sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and manufacturing marijuana. He was jailed under a $20,000 bond.

Wright was charged with three counts of trafficking opium or heroin, sell/deliver of a schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II, manufacturing schedule II, sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and manufacturing marijuana. Wright was jailed under a $600,000 bond.

Mason was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, and manufacturing cocaine. Mason was jailed under a $60,000 bond.

Carter was charged with sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and manufacturing marijuana. Carter was jailed under a $102,500 bond.

Johnson was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, and manufacturing cocaine. Johnson was booked in the Bladen County Detention Centerwas jailed under a $100,000 bond.

