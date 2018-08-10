Pembroke police seek help solving crime

This image taken from a video surveillance camera shows three people leaving the Walmart store in Pembroke after police say they used a credit card taken from an office that had been burglarized. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Detective Tim Locklear at 910-521-4333. This image taken from a video surveillance camera shows three people leaving the Walmart store in Pembroke after police say they used a credit card taken from an office that had been burglarized. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Detective Tim Locklear at 910-521-4333.

PEMBROKE — The police department here is asking the public’s help in identifying three people believed to be connected to a break-in and suspected of fraudulent activity.

“I got the images from Walmart surveillance footage and recently uploaded a picture to our social media account today,” Sgt. Detective Tim Locklear, of the Pembroke Police Department, said Friday. “We would like to generate new leads to this crime.”

A cleaning crew that routinely services the Legal Aid of North Carolina office in Pembroke arrived the weekend of July 21 for their shift, Locklear said. When they entered the building at 100 Union Chapel Road they found what appeared to be evidence of a break-in.

“When the cleaning folks arrived they found a side window broken and items strewn about,” Locklear said. “They called the police.”

The investigation led the police to a stolen credit card that was used at the Walmart store in Pembroke, he said. Police want help locating two female suspects and a male suspect recorded by a video surveillance camera as they left the store.

“We are hoping someone will call us with information about these suspects,” Locklear said. “Any information can help, no matter how small it may be.”

Anyone with information about the break-in or the suspects is asked to contact Locklear at 910-521-4333. Callers can remain anonymous.

This image taken from a video surveillance camera shows three people leaving the Walmart store in Pembroke after police say they used a credit card taken from an office that had been burglarized. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Detective Tim Locklear at 910-521-4333. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_wanted-Pembroke_ne2018810172922599.jpg This image taken from a video surveillance camera shows three people leaving the Walmart store in Pembroke after police say they used a credit card taken from an office that had been burglarized. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Detective Tim Locklear at 910-521-4333.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]