Resignation on Lumberton City Council’s agenda

Wilkins Wilkins

LUMBERTON — Councilman Burnis Wilkins is expected to resign his seat during Monday’s meeting of the Lumberton City Council.

Wilkins is giving up his Precinct 3 seat to prepare to assume his role as Robeson County sheriff and to clear the path to finding his replacement. Acceptance of his resignation is the next-to-the-last item on a lengthy agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting in the Council Chambers in City Hall, which is located at 500 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton. The Robesonian will provide live video coverage of the meeting on Facebook.

Monday’s meeting is one of two council meetings this week. A special called meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday in City Hall’s third floor conference room. The council members are expected to discuss awarding the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program administrative contract and the possibility of Lumberton accepting the town of Fairmont’s sewer under the Regionalization Program.

Wilkins won the sheriff’s race during the May 8 primary. He is scheduled to be sworn in on Dec. 3, replacing Kenneth Sealey, who has been sheriff since 2005.

His resignation clears the way for a special election to fill the seat he is vacating and the Precinct 7 seat left empty by the July 2 death of Leon Maynor.

Consideration of the special election’s details is the last item on Monday’s agenda. The council members gave initial approval to an election schedule proposed by City Attorney Hold Moore when they met Wednesday as the Council Policy Committee. Moore’s schedule calls for voting on Jan. 29 and candidate filing to start Nov. 23 and end Dec. 14. The council members voted not to have early voting, thus saving the city $13,000.

Spending items before the council on Monday include awarding an annual contract for the servicing of the city’s generators, buying flow meters for the water treatment plant, and an $84,958 change in the Lambeth Street Sewer Rehabilitation contract with Prism Contractors. The extra money is needed to pay for the cleaning and repairing of pipes not known to be damaged when the contract was first awarded.

Council members also will debate whether or not to approve a $69,899 bid from Axel McPherson Construction Inc. for the installation of about 350 linear feet of 6-inch water pipe. Part of that pipe is to be installed beneath the Lumber River at Fifth Street.

Also before the council Monday will be a contract to conduct a drainage study of the First Street Drainage Basin. The study’s goal is to find long-term solutions to the drainage problems. Public Works Director Rob Armstrong proposed on Wednesday that the $18,000 contract be awarded to Wooten Company, citing the company’s knowledge of the basin and the related drainage problems. The council members gave initial approval to Armstrong’s approval on Wednesday.

Monday’s agenda also includes a Consent Agenda that contains 28 items.

Wilkins https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_burnis-wilkins-preferred_ne2018810202450147-1.jpg Wilkins

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]