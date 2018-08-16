Pembroke police seek help solving crime

Police have identified these three people as Glenda Faye Scott, 36, Brittany Lowry, 26, and Britt Jacobs, 44, who are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at Walmart in Pembroke on July 21. Anyone with information about the location of the three suspects is asked to call Sgt. Detective Tim Locklear at 910-521-4333. Police have identified these three people as Glenda Faye Scott, 36, Brittany Lowry, 26, and Britt Jacobs, 44, who are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at Walmart in Pembroke on July 21. Anyone with information about the location of the three suspects is asked to call Sgt. Detective Tim Locklear at 910-521-4333.

PEMBROKE — With the public’s help, Pembroke police say they know the identities of three people they believe broke into an office and then used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart the same day.

The public came forward after a photograph of the three suspects was published in The Robesonian on Saturday and also distributed on Facebook, according to Sgt. Detective Tim Locklear of the Pembroke Police Department.

Locklear said the suspects are Brittany Lowry, 26, Glenda Faye Scott, 36, and Britt Jacobs, 44. Addresses were not immediately available for any of them, but when they are The Robesonian will update this story.

Locklear said warrants were being issued charging each with two felonies: credit card fraud and obtaining property through false pretense.

“I am sure there will be other charges pending the investigation,” Locklear said, specifically mentioning breaking and entering.

According to police, there was a break-in at the Legal Aid of North Carolina office at 100 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke during the weekend of July 21 that was discovered by a cleaning crew.

“When the cleaning folks arrived they found a side window broken and items strewn about,” Locklear said previously. “They called the police.”

The investigation led the police to a stolen credit card that was used July 21 at the Walmart store in Pembroke, he said. Police then were able to obtain from the store’s surveillance system a photograph depicting the three suspects.

Anyone with information about the location of the suspects is asked to contact Locklear at 910-521-4333. Callers can remain anonymous.

Police have identified these three people as Glenda Faye Scott, 36, Brittany Lowry, 26, and Britt Jacobs, 44, who are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at Walmart in Pembroke on July 21. Anyone with information about the location of the three suspects is asked to call Sgt. Detective Tim Locklear at 910-521-4333. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_wanted-Pembroke_ne2018810172922599-1.jpg Police have identified these three people as Glenda Faye Scott, 36, Brittany Lowry, 26, and Britt Jacobs, 44, who are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at Walmart in Pembroke on July 21. Anyone with information about the location of the three suspects is asked to call Sgt. Detective Tim Locklear at 910-521-4333.

Donnie Douglas Editor

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910—416-5649 or [email protected]

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910—416-5649 or [email protected]