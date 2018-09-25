Police chief, town manager charged with crimes

Patterson Patterson

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian has learned that Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson and Town Manager David Ashburn have been charged with crimes relating to the removal of Patterson’s personnel files from the town office.

Patterson was taken before a magistrate this afternoon. It’s unclear if Ashburn has been before a magistrate.

Patterson finished second in a five-way race for sheriff, getting 35 percent of the vote to 42 percent for sheriff-elect Burnis Wilkins. During the campaign, The Robesonian broke the story that Patterson had perjured himself while being investigated for sexual harassment while he was a captain at the Red Springs Police Department. He was later dismissed from that job, and returned in 2010 as its chief.

The Robesonian will update this story as details become available at robesonian.com and in the print edition on Wednesday.

Patterson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_ronnie-patterson-preferred_ne201892581645920_ne2018925155750423-1.jpeg Patterson