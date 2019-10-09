Body found in ditch near Lumberton High

October 9, 2019 robesonian Top Stories 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found Wednesday in a ditch near Lumberton High School and a police captain said that could come on Thursday.

Capt. Terry Parker said that the body had not been in the ditch long and there were no obvious signs of trauma. An autopsy will help with the identification and the cause of death.

According to Parker, at about 11:49 a.m. police were called after a passerby saw the body in a drainage ditch on Fayetteville Road near Aldi’s. Officers found the dead man lying face down in water in a ditch on the Linkhaw Road side of Aldi’s. The scene was processed and the body was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

If anyone has information concerning this incident they should contact Detectives Paula McMillan or Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Body-3.jpg

Staff report