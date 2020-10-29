Local NAACP leader suggests UNCP students should transfer

PEMBROKE — “I told them to give them their school back, you’re not welcomed here.”
Those are the words the Rev. Tyrone Watson, president of the Unified Robeson NAACP, told students from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke who were protesting Chancellor Robin Cummings’ attendance at the campaign rally held by President Donald Trump Saturday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.
Students were upset about Cummings’ presence at the event, citing concern for their health and disdain for his choice to attend a mass gathering, after he urged them to observe social distancing measures and avoid crowds. Some students also said Cummings’ attendance sent a message that university supported the Trump campaign.
After members of the student-formed Nonviolent Students Cultivating Change movement rallied for Cummings’ resignation during a Monday protest at the university’s Lumbee Hall, some people took to social media in opposition. Some posts said “I stand with Chancellor Cummings,” while other posts contained inflammatory words towards protesters.
“I’ve seen prominent leaders of the county come out in support of the chancellor without speaking to the children,” Watson said.
“Their issues are safety. It has nothing to do with who he (Cummings) supports,” he added.
The county’s NAACP chapter president also said threats have been made towards movement members.
But, the issue is deeper than Cummings’ attendance of the rally, he said.
Watson said students have told him they haven’t felt a change with the American Indian community since the student-led protest of police brutality on June 26, in which counter-protesters shouted racial slurs. Some protesters said trash was thrown at them as they marched while some counter-protesters stood by, armed with with rifles.
After the incident, meetings between students and town officials were coordinated.
“Since early June, under the direction of Chancellor Cummings, the university has engaged in nearly 70 meetings, conversations, messages and activities focused on promoting a more inclusive campus and community environment. This work toward a solutions-oriented approach has intentionally involved a number of student leaders, community members, university administrators and alumni,” said Jodi Phelps, chief communications and marketing officer at the university.
“A number of conversations encouraging open dialogue were facilitated between Robeson County and Town of Pembroke leaders, student leaders, alumni and university administrators,” she added.
But Watson is concerned that there has been no change.
“These children seem to be attacked by the community whenever they protest in Pembroke,” Watson said.
“I still believe that they’re not welcomed, that they’re not appreciated; they’re tolerated,” he added.
Watson discussed concerns of students with Cummings in a phone call on Wednesday before meeting with UNCP movement members on campus. He did not wish to disclose details about the conversation, and has not spoken to town leaders.
“We have been trying to work to unite the two races,” Watson said.
“I support the idea that they should leave if they’re not welcome,” he added.
Watson has spoken to the NAACP North Carolina president, who has given his support, he said. The county chapter has not met on the issue, but some members have given their support.
“I’m working hard to find them an exodus,” Watson said.
The county’s NAACP president has been calling schools like North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University for students to transfer out to if they wish.
Since 2018, African American and Caucasian students accounted for the majority of the university’s demographics. Caucasian students averaged about 38.6% of the student population, with 31.3% African Americans, 13.3% American Indians, 7% Hispanic, 4.6% two or more races and 2% Asian.
International students and students who did not disclose race were not included in those numbers, Phelps said.
Watson said he will stand with anyone whose rights have been violated, regardless of race. He wishes to advocate for all people whose voice may not be heard or respected.
“That’s the side I’m on,” Watson said.
