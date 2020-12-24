COVID-19 continues to spread in Robeson County at a high rate

LUMBERTON — Cases of the novel coronavirus continue to spread in Robeson County at a rate higher than it did throughout the previous months of the pandemic.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 522 new cases in the county between Dec. 19 and Wednesday, the most recent day the department reported its virus statistics. The Health Department did not post a Friday report because of the Christmas holiday, so a direct comparison of cumulative week-to-week numbers could not be made.

Between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, 682 cases, or 97.4 cases per day, were reported in Robeson County, a record high. This week’s rate was higher, with 104.4 cases per day through the five-day period.

Eight virus-related deaths have been reported in the county since Dec. 18. This brings the pandemic death toll to 145. One of the deaths was a person under the age of 40, said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

Smith anticipates the rise in Robeson County’s case numbers to continue after Christmas.

“The number tested remains steady, with the positivity rate remaining at approximately 13%,” Smith said. “With many of the testing sites shutting down for the holidays, there should be a decline on the next report, then the Christmas numbers should start coming in, which should be our new peak.”

After vaccinations began in the county this past week, Smith laid out a timeline of how the vaccine will be further distributed. The Health Department will begin vaccinating its employees next week.

UNC Health Southeastern received “far more” vaccine than it could administer to its employees and has opened a clinic for community use, Smith said. This clinic will give vaccines to people in Phase 1A, which includes health-care workers who work with COVID patients and residents of long-term care facilities.

After about two weeks, vaccinations will move into Phase 1B, which includes people with two or more complications, Smith said. Soon after that, he expects additional facilities in the county to have vaccines available, with access limited based on what phase in the vaccination process the county is in.

The Health Department will announce the progress made through each phase, Smith said. Phase 4, the general public, will likely occur in late March or early April.

UNC Health Southeastern reported 27 virus-positive patients in isolation at its hospital as of Wednesday, up from the 16 reported Dec. 18. There were six potential positives under investigation, up from four on Dec. 18, and 42 employees quarantined because of possible exposure, up from 40.

Statewide, 28,407 cases were reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services between Dec. 19 and Thursday. While the data is not comparable to that reported for the Dec. 12-18 time period because of fewer reporting days, the average number of cases per day dropped from 6,069 for Dec. 12-18 to 4,735 per day between Dec. 19 and Thursday.

There were 235 virus-related deaths reported in the state between Dec. 19 and Thursday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 6,360.

As of Thursday, there are 3,403 virus-related hospitalizations in the state, a new record.

In other virus-related news, NCDHHS announced Wednesday it is expanding its contact efforts to reach people with COVID-19. Starting this week, people who have provided cell phone numbers or email addresses will receive a text or email message to connect them with follow-up resources and support.

People receiving a text or email will be directed to a secure website that provides additional information about how to protect themselves and their loved ones, how to get support if needed to safely isolate, and how to contact someone immediately for additional information.

The state health agency announced Tuesday it is adding vaccination data to its online COVID-19 Dashboard. The data provided will state the number of people statewide and in each county who have received a first dose of the vaccine. Data on those receiving second doses will be added in January.

The NCDHHS reported that as of Tuesday 239 people in Robeson County have received their first dose of the vaccine. Statewide, 24,500 people have received a first dose.

Most hospitals received their first shipments of the vaccine late this past week, and there can be a three-day delay in data reporting.

The data, which will be updated each Tuesday, will be broken down by race, ethnicity, gender and age group. The data will not initially include vaccinations in long-term care facilities, or those being managed by a federal contract with CVS and Walgreens. The NCDHHS hopes to include that data in its reporting soon.

Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines for more information on the vaccines and vaccine distribution in North Carolina.