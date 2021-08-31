LUMBERTON — Robeson County continues to feel the effects of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, with 829 new cases reported in the county from Aug. 24 through Monday and 10 new virus-related deaths reported.

The Robeson County Health Department reports these numbers, though Health Department Director Bill Smith said the week’s numbers were “truncated” after several department employees were out of the office due to the virus, so it is unclear how representative the week’s statistics are.

Nonetheless, the 829 cases reported was a drop from the 931 cases reported from Aug. 17-23; there have now been 22,059 total cases in Robeson County. The 10 virus-related deaths reported is also a decrease, from 16 between Aug. 17-23. There have been 316 total virus-related deaths during the pandemic in the county.

The county’s testing positivity rate is at 16.6% over the past week, Smith said, up from 15.1% the previous week and more than triple the stated goal of 5%.

The Summer Reward Card program sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to encourage vaccinations ended Tuesday; Smith said the program brought over $300,000 into the county in the form of gift cards. Robeson County accepted its full allocation and exhausted its supply by last Friday, Smith said.

As of Tuesday, 47,783 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in Robeson County, nearly 3,000 more than just one week ago; this accounts for 37% of the population. There are 38,754 people considered fully vaccinated in the county, or 30% of the population.

“While this is still very low, it has to be remembered it takes over 1,300 first doses to move the meter one percent,” Smith said. “American Indians still trail with 25% vaccinated (in Robeson County); African Americans lead with 37%.”

Smith gives two interesting examples of people who were recently vaccinated.

“While at a church in the St. Pauls area for a vaccination clinic, a young man was asked why he got vaccinated at that time,” Smith said. “He said it was because he worked at a funeral home and seeing all of the bodies brought in made him realize this thing was real.

“And the second one, when you feel you cannot put a price on some things, a person, after being told the cards were gone, muttered well he was not selling his soul for nothing — he had to get something.”

UNC Health Southeastern reported 55 virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center, a new record, as of Tuesday. Of these, 54 patients are unvaccinated; 10 are in the intensive care unit and 10 are on a ventilator.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 31 active cases among its student body as of Monday, with 10 active cases among faculty and staff and seven among subcontractors.

Less than one month into the fall semester, there have been 37 total cases among the student body, with 12 among faculty and staff and eight among subcontractors.

NCDHHS reported 47,213 new cases statewide between Aug. 25 and Tuesday, up from 40,454 from Aug. 18-24; there have been 1,213,654 total cases in the state during the pandemic.

There were 316 virus-related deaths reported in North Carolina from Aug. 25 through Tuesday, up from 257 from Aug. 18-24. The state’s pandemic death toll is now 14,468.

There are 3,612 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of Tuesday.

There have been 5,301,055 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide as of Tuesday, accounting for 54% of the population; 4,824,558 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, or 50% of the state’s population.