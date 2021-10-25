Body found near Pembroke

Staff report

    LUMBERTON — A body has been discovered during a missing person search operation near Pembroke, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

    Wilkins released a statement at 1:36 p.m. Monday confirming the location of a body.

    “Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives, Crime Scene Detectives, Deputies and SBI Agents are on the scene of a body discovered during a missing person search operation off of Tom M Road near NC 710 between Rowland and Pembroke,” the statement reads.

    “More details will follow later today,” he stated.

    Wilkins did not release more information such as the identification of the person.

    The Sheriff’s Office and other agencies including North Carolina Search and Rescue teams from State Emergency Management have been searching the Rowland area in recent days for 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence, of St. Pauls, who was last seen Sept. 26. She was reported missing Oct. 12 by a family member.

