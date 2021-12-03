UNCP awarded $950,000 grant to establish addiction recovery center

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been awarded a $950,000, three-year grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust to create the Southeastern Prevention and Addiction Recovery Resource Center, SPARC, within the College of Health Sciences.
Expanding on the current efforts of the Robeson County Health Care Corporation and Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, SPARC will provide a community-based effort to address the immediate and long-term substance use and recovery needs in the county.
“SPARC will serve as a hub to maximize coordination at local levels. By extending an invitation to all county coalitions and service providers treating substance misuse, we will build a greater collaborative effort,” shared Kennard DuBose, assistant professor in the Department of Social Work and principal investigator.
Utilizing the needs assessment data from RHCC to determine addictions-related gaps and resources in the county, year one will focus on coalition recruitment. The university will lead opportunities for community-based participatory research involving faculty, students, community partners, and community members or recipients of interventions to better understand the substance-related experiences and needs in Robeson County.
Years two and three will support addictions specialist workforce development needs of the community by giving exam preparation packages to community partners who aim to complete their Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor, Certified Clinical Supervisor or Licensed Clinical Addiction Specialist.
DuBose added that the College of Health Sciences is steadfast in its commitment to serving the community and preparing highly trained professionals committed to serving this region is a big part of that.
“SPARC will increase the capacity for a broader reach within the county to address substance misuse and result in a more comprehensive, cohesive and integrated continuum of care of substance use disorder treatment in Robeson County,” DuBose said.