Robeson Planetarium and Science Center, Cukabury Farms offer holiday celebrations

December 10, 2021 Robesonian Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center is offering a virtual holiday program and Cukabury Farms a drivethru Christmas light show to celebrate this holiday season.

The Planetarium’s virtual winter holiday program “Season of Light” will be shown through Dec. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The meeting link is https://meet.google.com/smo-qqjw-aay. For more information, call Kenneth Brandt at 910-735-2147.

Cukabury Farms, located at 107 Pleasant View Church Road in Fairmont, is offering a drivethru light show through Dec. 18. It will then offer the show again from Dec. 19-23. The show costs $6 per person. Group hayrides are available through the light show, and hot chocolate offered for a total of $10 per person. Group appointments must be booked ahead of time. For more information, call 910-316-3184.