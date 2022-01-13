Federal agency offering reward in Lumberton convenience store robberies

ATF partners with Lumberton police to solve cases

Staff report
Shown is an image taken from surveillance footage captured Tuesday after 3 p.m. at El Caminante, located on 1306 East Fifth St. in Lumberton. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lumberton Police Department are asking the public for help in solving cases of multiple convenience store robberies involving this person and possibly another person. The ATF is offering a reward for information. Anyone with information should contact the LPD at 910-671-3845 or the ATF Charlotte Field Division at 1-800-283-8477. All tips will remain anonymous.

CHARLOTTE – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Thursday a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the location arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for a series of violent armed robberies at several convenience stores in Lumberton.

“Since the start of the year, there have been multiple armed robberies targeting Hispanic convenience stores within the city limits of Lumberton, with the most recent robbery taking place on Tuesday and leaving one victim with a gunshot wound,” according to a press release from the ATF.

The robberies involve one to two people believed to be driving a silver or white four-door vehicle, according to the ATF. One suspect is described as a tall American Indian male, between the ages of 18 to 24 years old.

ATF is partnering with the Lumberton Police Department in the investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 or the ATF Charlotte Field Division at 1-800-ATF-TIPS or 1-800-283-8477. All tips will remain anonymous.

