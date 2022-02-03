FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Health System announced Thursday that the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Health Pavilion North will reopen on Tuesday.

On Jan. 24, the health system announced the site would be closed because of testing supply issues. The site continued to be closed this week.

Vice President of Pharmacy and Cancer Center Christopher Tart said the combination of decreased demand for testing and resolved supply issues has made reopening the testing site possible.

“We are seeing demand drop, so our forecast for demand is improved,” Tart said. “We are also now confident that we have enough supplies to reopen the site and still be able to meet the testing needs of the hospitals and clinics.”

The testing site, which is located at 6387 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville, will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays for anyone 5 and older. Testing is done on a first-come, first-served basis as capacity allows. Appointments are not necessary.

The site administers PCR COVID-19 tests. Patients can access their results online through the myChart patient portal at www.capefearvalley.com/mychart, by calling 910-615-8378, or visiting the Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North pharmacy. Results are typically available in 24 to 48 hours.

For patients with insurance, the COVID-19 tests are fully covered with no out-of-pocket costs. Patients without insurance will be billed $100.