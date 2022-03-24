Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force members talked solutions Thursday

LUMBERTON – Vehicle crashes in Robeson County claimed 69 lives last year, and the leaders of a local driver safety task force have pledged to redouble their efforts to curb the disturbing trend.

“These numbers should appall all of us,” Grady Hunt, a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation, told the Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force on Thursday.

“The tragedy is these deaths could have been prevented, if drivers and their passengers had taken simple steps to be safer,” said Hunt, who also serves as chairman of the task force.

The number surpasses the 53 traffic deaths in Robeson County in 2020, which was the same number of traffic deaths recorded in 2017. The Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force held its first meeting in 2018.

Speeding and not wearing seat belts are driving up the highway deaths, according to a recent analysis by the Traffic Safety Unit of the N.C. Department of Transportation. The single biggest contributing cause is a vehicle veering off the roadway or leaving its lane and striking a stationary object, another vehicle or simply rolling over.

Most of the traffic deaths were in rural areas outside of town and on two-lane roads with a 55 mph speed limit.

Hunt leads the task force, which aims to reduce highway deaths through various initiatives. The task force of elected and appointed officials met Thursday at the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center.

Rising Traffic Deaths

However, Robeson County isn’t alone in the increase of traffic deaths. Statewide and nationally, more lives are being lost in crashes.

In North Carolina, the number of traffic deaths increased from 2020 to 2021 by 6%. However, in Robeson County, the increase for that period was 30%.

“We need to buckle down on our collaborative approach that emphasizes engineering, education, enforcement and emergency response for Robeson County,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “And we all need to do our part by slowing down, wearing seat belts in every seat, and never driving distracted or intoxicated.”

Over the past two years, a disproportionately high number of fatal crashes in Robeson County (43%) involved people not wearing seat belts, compared to the statewide average of 32%.

According to the NCDOT analysis, the fatal crashes in Robeson County over the past two years disproportionately affected males who were in their 20s and 30s.

Data

Lane departure crashes accounted for 54.8% of statewide fatal crashes in 2020-2021 and 61.8% of Robeson crashes, according to Shawn Troy, NCDOT Traffic Safety Systems engineer.

Locally, unbelted motorists were involved in 42.7% of Robeson County crashes. Also accounted for in those crashes was speed at 26.4%, alcohol at 19.1%, distracted driving at 9.1% and drugs at 4.5%, according to Troy.

Troy said there may have been 25 fewer fatalities in 2020 and 2021 “assuming we could achieve a 50% increase” in seat belt usage.

“That just tells me we’ve got a lot of work to do still in those efforts,” Hunt said.

Safety Improvements

The NCDOT has taken several steps since 2017 to improve highway safety in Robeson County, including:

— Reviewing 26 routes and 208 curves for potential Chevron signs

— Placing high-visibility, longer-lasting pavement markings on 66 routes totaling 220 miles

— Reviewing 55 routes for a speed limit reduction

— Improving the safety of 25 intersection, such as by adding all-way stops, turn lanes and roundabouts.

The NCDOT is still working through pedestrian safety studies in Lumberton and Pembroke, according to Troy.

Strategies and solutions

Ezzell told task force members that focusing “relentlessly” on seat belt usage could be a strategy to help curb fatalities.

Ray Beale, associate pastor of The Gathering Church in Durham, has been working with the task force to spread the message of safe driving to clergy members and their churches.

Beale disseminated information Thursday to task force members to give to teen drivers. The material uses actions and Bible verses to enforce safe driving habits.

Beale also told members that she planned to meet Thursday with pastors to share safety information for youth that attend their churches.

Robeson County sheriff’s Maj. Tammy Deese said the Sheriff’s Office holds two traffic checkpoints each month and writes about 600 citations each month for various charges.

“I don’t know what else we can do,” she said.

First Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol, told The Robesonian the Highway Patrol issues an average of 100 restraint violations each week in Robeson County.

Lewis suggested that more funding be sought to help the patrol in the effort.

Members also discussed sharing information with teens through outreach programs, which were previously limited during COVID-19.

Discussions also took place about offering driving courses that teach safe driving habits and maneuvers used in emergency crash situations.

Hunt said before the May 26 meeting, he’d like to see more advertisements and more youth outreach. At the next meeting, he also plans to revisit the idea of the driving course.

“We can do all the engineering, we can do all the educating, we can do all the enforcement but if we don’t change folks’ behavior all this is for naught,” Hunt said.

For more information about the Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force, visit https://ncvisionzero.org/get-involved/.