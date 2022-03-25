LUMBERTON — The reward for information in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old St. Pauls man has been increased to $10,000, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The reward was increased by $2,000 for information that leads to probable cause for arrest in the fatal shooting of Marqueise Coleman, who was gunned down at a home on North Alford Road in the St. Pauls area on July 29, 2021.

This is the second time the reward amount has increased in the case.

In August, 2021, the reward was increased by $5,000 from the $3,000 reward previously announced by St. Pauls Crime Stoppers. The increase donated by an unnamed local businessman brought the reward amount total to $8,000.

The Sheriff’s Office released information Thursday to the public concerning the reward increase. The additional funding was given by an anonymous donor to assist in the investigation.

“This is a case that can be solved if someone would come forward today,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a prepared statement.

“We have citizens of our county helping bring forth reward money and there is no need to withhold information inside and bear the guilt of knowing murderers are amongst us. This family needs answers and we know a few people hold the answers to their prayers,” he added.

Coleman’s mother, Tanisha Coleman, told The Robesonian she is grateful for the donor’s generosity.

“I really do appreciate them donating the extra money and I hope that this increase will make somebody come and speak up about the situation,” she said.

“It shouldn’t take money to make people talk,” she added.

Coleman took to Facebook Thursday to share the Sheriff’s Office’s statement and request help from the community.

“Everyone please keep the prayers going up,” she wrote.

Coleman asked members of the public to pray that someone will “turn themselves in” or that someone will have the courage to report information to the Sheriff’s Office “they need to lock up whoever did this to my baby.”

Anyone with information about the case can also contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3170 or Crime Stoppers at 910-865-TIPS (8477).