LUMBERTON — The annual Ann Marie Gentry Memorial Scholarship was awarded Tuesday to a Lumberton Senior High School senior.

Madison McLean, 18, was the recipient of the $1,500 scholarship given in honor of the late Ann Marie Gentry, the wife of William Gentry, who serves as a member of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education. The scholarship was presented on Ann Marie’s birthday.

McLean served as the Lumberton Chapter of the Future Farmers of America reporter for the 2021-22 school year.

“Being a teacher has been a goal of mine from a very young age. Growing up I spent lots of time with my nana who was an exceptional children’s teacher. It was evident that her students adored her and she made a great teacher. My nana is one of my biggest inspirations in this field,” McLean said in a statement provided to The Robesonian.

Once she becomes an educator, McLean said she desires to help “shape” the future of her students and make a positive impact on their lives.

In establishing the scholarship, Ann Marie’s family wanted to assist a student whose goal is to have a career in educating and shaping young minds. The scholarship will be offered annually to a qualifying and deserving student pursuing a career in education, William Gentry previously told The Robesonian.

Gentry wished to extend gratitude to the Scholarship Committee and Debra Stone.

Ann Marie devoted her entire career to teaching students at the junior high and high school levels. She was well-versed in her subject area, English, and she communicated her love for literature to her students, often doing impromptu impersonations of Shakespearean characters. She also staged several plays, including a dinner theater during her time at Littlefield Junior-Senior High School.

“It is my goal to increase the motivation for learning with my students, build their confidence, self esteem and make them feel loved and appreciated,” McLean wrote. “I am truly honored to be receiving this scholarship!”

If anyone wishes to contribute to the scholarship fund, they may make checks payable to the Ann Marie Gentry Scholarship Fund and mail them to Lumberton Senior High School at 3901 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.