RALEIGH — Correctional staff and law enforcement officers are searching for a 31-year-old man who escaped Sunday night from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

James Nicholas Jacobs was discovered missing just after 8 p.m., according to NCDPS. Jacobs was serving a 90-day period of confinement in response to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2021 conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was scheduled to be released on Oct. 4.

He is described as an American Indian male who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall. Jacobs has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has multiple tattoos on his neck, arms and torso.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation. CRV centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011.

Anyone who has seen Jacobs should contact local law enforcement or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.