LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department’s L.I.F.E. Mentoring Program will host a mentor/mentee bowling event June 25.

The Leadership Influence Family Empowerment mentoring program’s free bowling event will take place at Lumberton Bowling Center, located at 2205 Godwin Ave. in Lumberton.

The free mentoring program aims to teach boys ages 9 to 15 life skills by allowing them to shadow a mentor in the program. Boys also will be taught how to balance a checkbook, properly tie a necktie and observe table etiquette, among other things.

Boys interested in enrolling in the program can also attend the event.

There are currently 12 boys enrolled in the program and six mentors who work with them, according to Anthony Govan, Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department Program specialist.

For more information about the event or to enroll in the mentoring program, call 910-671-3156 or 910-301-2272 or email [email protected]