Wilkins: “We will seek federal charges”

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s sheriff has requested aid from state and federal authorities to investigate threats made at the Campbell Soup Company in Maxton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports of threats made at the company that have continued through Sunday and caused “disruption in business” and “fear” among staff members, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told The Robesonian.

Wilkins said he has requested the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the State Bureau of Investigation “as we track the suspect or suspects that have caused fear in the workplace.”

“In doing so, we will seek federal charges against anyone brought to Justice in this case,” the sheriff wrote.

Among multiple threats received by the plant was a bomb threat phone call Saturday, according to Brett Dunson, Maxton plant manager.

“Once the call was received, we immediately contacted local law enforcement, which quickly responded to the plant and directed plant leadership on an extensive search of the facility. While that search was underway, we received another threatening call,” Dunson told The Robesonian in a statement.

“At that time, and out of an abundance of caution after consultation with law enforcement, we evacuated the plant. Law enforcement conducted a full search of the facility and did not identify any threats and employees returned to work and production resumed soon thereafter,” Dunson added.

An employee also found a threat written on a bathroom stall wall and notified management, Dunson said.

“We take these matters extremely seriously and the safety of our employees is paramount,” Dunson added.

The plant has enhanced safety measures and has sheriff’s deputies present during shift changes, Dunson said. The enhanced measures went into effect Sunday.

“While we hope this is some kind of sick prank, our office takes threats of this nature very seriously as it affects hundreds of staff and employees at the Campbell Soup Company,” Wilkins said in a prepared statement.

