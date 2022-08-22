A suspicious fire Saturday night has forced the Lumber River United Way to relocate its operations.

At 4:05 on Saturday night, the Lumberton Fire Department arrived at the Unlimited Taxes & More building at 325 East 4th St. The fire was soon under control, yet the firefighters noticed further unnerving details.

Fire Chief Chris West said the security cameras had been taken down and destroyed and the door had been forced and was partially open when firefighters arrived, signs pointing to an incendiary fire set intentionally, all of which provide the fire department with sufficient reason to turn the investigation over to the police

Office space in Unlimited Taxes & More was occupied by United Way and Communities and Schools suffered fire and smoke damage, described as significant by Tate Johnson of United Way.

According to Johnson, the fire began with backpacks stored for a collection drive. He said insurance covers the damage, but aid from the community would be welcome. The United Way’s most pressing current need is the replacement of printed materials damaged by smoke, he said.

This setback has not impacted United Way’s feminine hygiene product drive. None of the donations were damaged, and further contributions are necessary.

Undeterred, United Way has relocated to The Robesonian’s building, and calls on the public to volunteer in the organization’s time of need.

Interested individuals should call the number listed on The Robesonian’s website during normal business hours, Tuesday-Thursday.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing story. Stay with robesonian.com as more details are made available.