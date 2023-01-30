PEMBROKE —Mabel Rivera and Gretchen Robinson, both professors at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, are being recognized for their years of service beyond the classroom as advocates for individuals with disabilities across the state.

Rivera is the recipient of the 2023-2024 Distinguished Service Award from the North Carolina Council for Exceptional Children (NCCEC). Robinson has been awarded the Distinguished Service Award for the NCCEC Division of Teacher Education.

Rivera and Robinson will be honored Feb. 17 at the 36th Council for Exceptional Children conference.

“Drs. Rivera and Robinson are accomplished leaders who have positively impacted the lives of students throughout their careers,” said Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education.

The two professors have been recognized across the state as leaders in the field of exceptional children. They have worked tirelessly to develop and sustain programs that enhance and support students with special needs.

Robinson serves as president of the North Carolina Council for Exceptional Children Division of Teacher Education.

Rivera served as immediate past president, president-elect, vice president and conference chair with N.C. Council for Exceptional Children. In addition, she served as representative assembly spokesperson for North Carolina at the national level. She has contributed to improved membership in state and national organizations as conference chair and co-chair.