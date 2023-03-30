LUMBERTON — A pair of Canada geese ambled in the shadow of the Marathon gas station’s sign. On a clear spring morning the animals waddled unperturbed by the cars roaring past them at around 55 miles per hour.

The cashier on duty said the geese liked the nearby pond, and this particular morning the waterfowl were more partial to the small patch of grass under the Marathon sign, an island of green in a sea of concrete.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the Canada goose species is adaptable and thrives in urban and suburban environments and typically mates for life.

The NCWRC recommends people do not feed geese, as feeding the animals bread and crackers can cause bone deformities of their wings. Feeding geese also compounds any problems the geese cause by attracting more of the birds.

“Canada geese prefer waterbodies that are surrounded by short vegetation. This allows the geese to see predators approaching and provides easy walking access from the water to feeding and resting locations. Additionally, lawn grass is one of their preferred foods. Because of this, mowed areas around ponds and manicured lawns provide ideal habitat for geese,” according to informaton from the NCWRC.

According to wildlife officials, the Canada goose, immediately recognizable through its black head with a white patch below its eye, is a migratory species of bird slowly becoming acclimated to North Carolina.

“Canada geese readily nest away from water in places like large parking lots, roofs of buildings and landscaped garden beds. Even though these seem like poor locations for a nest, Canada geese are very successful parents and always have a plan for leading their goslings to safety once the eggs have hatched. Relocating a bird nest usually causes egg abandonment and is illegal for this reason. The best way to help is to do nothing,” states the NCWRC.

Despite the word’s negative connotations when applied to humans, the NCWRC recommends hazing the geese to warn them away from dangerous areas. This refers to scaring the geese without touching the animals and can be accomplished by loud noises, trained dogs, predator decoys and toys such as remote-controlled boats.