RALEIGH — Thirty-four Lumberton FFA Members attended the 94th North Carolina FFA State Convention and brought home several awards including the chapter’s recognition as Top Overall Chapter in the State through the National Chapter Award Program.

The state convention took place in downtown Raleigh from June 27-29. Members attended General Sessions, Leadership Workshops, and competed in numerous career development events.

On Tuesday June 27, at the first General Session members were recognized for previously held Career Development Events from the 2022-20223 school year. Ag Sales and Land Judging teams were recognized for placing first in the state competitions.

During the Second General Session, eight American Degree Candidates were highlighted. Tyler Coker, Ian Evans, Samuel jackson, Belle Merlo, laci Rozier, Taylor Stone, Trevor Stone, and Christopher Taylor will receive the highest degree obtainable this fall at the National FFA Convention.

Logan Hickman, Cheyanne Hunt, Emilea Hutchinson, Caleb Chriscoe, Cambrea Fields, Anna Floyd, Allie Higley, Hallie Higley, Matthew Martin, Halona Sampson, and Garret Smith received the Old North State FFA Degree.

On Wednesday June 28, members competed in the following Career Development Events:

Forestry, Agricultural Tools & Materials, Milk Quality & Products, Meat Science & Technology, Agronomy, Agricultural Communications, Food Science & Technology and Agriscience Fair.

Recognition of Proficiency Award Winners was during the third general session.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Logan Hickman placed First in the Agricultural Communications Area. Brook Higley placed first in the Agricultural Sales Area. Emily McDaniel placed first in the Equine Science Area. Cheyanne Hunt placed First in the Fruit Production area. Dalton Beasley placed third in the Small Animal Care and Production Area. Taylor Chance placed third for the Veterinary Science Area.

During the Fourth General Session, the Quiz Bowl Team was recognized for Placing first in the State. Team members are: Laiken Wilcox, Timmy Lowery, Anhaya Munzo and Riley Patterson. During this competition members competed in battle rounds and tested their knowledge on FFA.

Belle Merlo, 2022 Lumberton FFA Graduate, retired as a 2022-2023 NC FFA State Vice President and delivered her retiring address “Riding the Rapids” that inspired members and reminded them that no matter what life gives you, you have to paddle through the rapids.

Lumberton High School was also recognized for Belle’s State Officer Year of Service. Belle was the first State Officer from Lumberton High School in 19 years.

On Thursday June 29, at the Fifth General Session Lumberton FFA was awarded the Top Overall Chapter in the State through the National Chapter Award Program. This program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.

Cadence Shaw was recognized as the Agriscience Fair – Food Products & Processing Systems – Division 3 State Winner. Cadence completed a study on Cookie Science in which she researched the effects of different variables on the process of baking cookies.

The Agronomy Team placed third in the state and received their award on stage. Team members include: Isaac Simmons, Landon Brewer, Brittlyn Stubbs and Micah Locklear. The purpose of the Agronomy Career Development Event is to create interest and promote understanding in agronomy by providing opportunities for recognition through the demonstration of skills and proficiencies.

At the Sixth General Session the LHS FFA’s Milk Quality & Products team was recognized for placing second in the State. Team members include: Kamryn McInnis, Brook Higley, Allie Hendren and Ivey Nolley. The purpose of the Milk Quality & Products Career Development Event is to enhance learning activities related to the quality production, processing, distribution, promotion, marketing, and consumption of dairy foods.

The Agricultural Communications team was recognized for placing first in the state.

Team members include: Gavin Merlo, Maria Maurisio, Nevaeh Locklear and Khyle Greenland. The purpose of the Agricultural Communications Career Development Event is to provide individuals with communication skills necessary to pursue career opportunities. This year the team was tasked with highlighting an Alumni/Supporter to highlight in NC FFA. The Ag Communications team chose to highlight Lumberton FFA Alumni Mr. Miles Mercer with the core message “FFA Can Take You Miles.”

Lumberton FFA will be attending the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis Indiana in early November to compete in the Agricultural Sales Career Development Event, Agricultural Communications Career Development Event and the Division 3 Agriscience Fair. This will be the first time in over 10 years the chapter will compete in these events.

