MAXTON — A suspect wanted for murder surrendered to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators this evening. Adrian Locklear, 20, of Maxton was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

The charges are in relation to the death of Brandon Strickland, 38, of Rowland. Locklear was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

On Monday, June 10, 2024 at approximately 4:42 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Hwy 83 and Hwy 130, Maxton in reference to a subject shot.

Strickland was found suffering from a gunshot wound upon the arrival of the deputies and first responders. Strickland was pronounced deceased upon his arrival at UNC Southeastern Medical Center.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

