Home TV Books TV & Entertainment TV Books TV & Entertainment April 27, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/ROB042520TV.pdf RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TV Week – November 2, 2024 TV Week – October 26, 2024 TV Week – October 19, 2024 View Comments Weather Lumberton few clouds enter location 82.4 ° F 82.4 ° 80.1 ° 47 % 2.2mph 20 % Fri 82 ° Sat 76 ° Sun 71 ° Mon 75 ° Tue 72 ° Editor's Picks Newly upgraded television studio prepares UNCP students for success Robeson County sees noticeable improvement in unemployment rate Yappy dog part of security system Fear the mall: Hundreds turn out for annual Trunk or Treat Kiwanis Club Pancake Festival scheduled for Nov. 8-9 Load more