While I am not a frequent player of the NC Lottery big games like Powerball and MegaMillion, I have to admit I am fond of scratch-off tickets. Frequently, if I have a dollar or two in my pocket, I will grab a couple and try my luck. Most times I either don’t win or win just enough to cover the cost of the original ticket. On that off chance, however, that I may someday hit it big, I plan to keep on scratching.

[…]