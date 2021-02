After more than eight years of monthly columns, I’ve decided that this will be my last for The Robesonian. Local newspapers are critically important so I hope that as many of you as possible subscribe. They serve a vital purpose by providing content that cannot be found anywhere else. That content comes from writing that is embedded in the local context. Although I try to keep in touch with Robeson County as much as I can, I moved to Florida in 2016 and it has become increasingly difficult to continue to provide that local context.

[…]