All the Whos down in Whoville like to go to the gym, they run, they lift, they even do chins. But alas when the holiday season comes around, the Whos forget to work out when the Grinch comes to town. The Grinch when he visits brings fattening things to eat, causes stress and chaos and knocks the Whos off their feet. With the Grinch back in town the running and the weightlifting decline, the Whos get all frazzled and working out slips their minds.

[…]