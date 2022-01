Talk about the perfect storm. Rona 3.0 is hitting at the same time as traditional cold and flu season. While the 3.0 version is much less serious, it is also much easier to catch and spread around. I have even seen some Facebook posts alluding to FluRona. Not sure if that is a real thing but I don’t want to find out. If you are an avid exerciser, as I am, it is important to know how to keep from getting sick in the first place and how to safely get back at it when you recover.

[…]