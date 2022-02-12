Home TV Books TV Week ~ February 12, 2022 TV Books TV Week ~ February 12, 2022 February 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/ctov RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TV Week ~ January 29, 2022 TV Week ~ January 22, 2022 TV Week ~ January 15, 2022 View Comments Weather Lumberton scattered clouds enter location 44 ° F 51.4 ° 37.3 ° 73 % 1.9mph 25 % Sat 66 ° Sun 57 ° Mon 49 ° Tue 59 ° Wed 64 ° Editor's Picks Student suspended for bringing loaded gun to Red Springs High School 3 governing boards meet next week Mail service issues in St. Pauls cause delay in water bill... Candidate filing for 2022 elections will resume Feb. 24 Teen faces attempted murder charge in shooting of Lumberton man Load more