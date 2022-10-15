Home TV Books TV Week – Oct. 15, 2022 TV Books TV Week – Oct. 15, 2022 October 15, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/zmwu RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TV Week – Oct. 8, 2022 TV Week – Oct. 1, 2022 TV Week – Sept. 24, 2022 View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 46.6 ° F 51.9 ° 46.4 ° 100 % 0mph 0 % Sat 76 ° Sun 80 ° Mon 80 ° Tue 72 ° Wed 53 ° Editor's Picks Fairmont man wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous Oldest Lumbee WWII veteran laid to rest School board seeks more details in legal representation decision Many mourn life of Sammy Cox Virus cases down, deaths up in Robeson Load more