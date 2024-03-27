Home TV Books TV Week – March 30, 2024 TV Books TV Week – March 30, 2024 March 27, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/ywqw/index.html RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TV Week – March 23, 2024 TV Week – March 16, 2024 TV Week – March 9, 2024 View Comments Weather Lumberton scattered clouds enter location 66.2 ° F 69.8 ° 64.4 ° 88 % 3.2mph 40 % Wed 70 ° Thu 66 ° Fri 66 ° Sat 73 ° Sun 77 ° Editor's Picks Robeson Community College showcases campus for prospective students Lumberton native Mike Collins receives the Order of the Long Leaf... Some local voters went to the wrong precinct on Election Day Grant designated to address violence Proactive rather than reactive in dealing with gun violence Load more