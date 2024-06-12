Home TV Books TV Week – June 15, 2024 TV Books TV Week – June 15, 2024 June 12, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/dloy/index.html RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TV Week – June 8, 2024 TV Week – June 1, 2024 TV Week – May 18, 2024 View Comments Weather Lumberton broken clouds enter location 87.7 ° F 88.3 ° 86 ° 42 % 2.2mph 75 % Wed 88 ° Thu 90 ° Fri 92 ° Sat 89 ° Sun 89 ° Editor's Picks Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect surrenders in June 10 shooting death... Fairmont High School principal Barton reflects on successes of school year Lumberton’s Peggi Blu remembered for kind heart Hurricane Center tracking strong storm in Gulf Gas prices contibnue falling Load more