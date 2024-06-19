Home TV Books TV Week – June 22, 2024 TV Books TV Week – June 22, 2024 June 19, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/mlpt/index.html RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TV Week – June 15, 2024 TV Week – June 8, 2024 TV Week – June 1, 2024 View Comments Weather Lumberton overcast clouds enter location 87.4 ° F 88.1 ° 82.4 ° 45 % 3.2mph 100 % Thu 90 ° Fri 89 ° Sat 95 ° Sun 98 ° Mon 78 ° Editor's Picks Purnell Swett principal reflects on year, prepares for new year Pembroke Middle, Robeson Alternative schools to welcome new principals in 2024-2025... LEGISLATORS’ CORNER — DAVID ROUZER: Strengthening the military, removing housing industry... The Lumbee tribe held a veteran Stand Down on June 15,... Hurricane watchers keeping eye on storm forming in Atlantic Load more